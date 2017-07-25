What can you expect of your body when you're expecting?

How far can you push your body while pregnant?

Serena Williams won the Australian Open in January while she was pregnant — but then again‚ the world’s number one female tennis player is in a league of her own.

US runner Amber Miller finished the 2011 Chicago marathon and hours later gave birth to a healthy baby‚ but she’s not the only endurance athlete to give birth on the run‚ more or less.

A talented Cape Town trail runner and GP, Charlotte Noble, gave birth to her second baby under a tree after just making it into their garden from a midnight run (when she couldn’t sleep).

American rock climber Aimee Roseborrough rock climbed until the final weeks of her two pregnancies.

“I do kind of get to forget that I’m so huge and‚ at times‚ uncomfortable ... it takes you to a beautiful place‚" she said on a US TV show.

And a top Cape Town climber and neuropsychologist, Gosia Lipinska, climbed into the final trimester of her pregnancy.

"I've been struck with the dearth of popular and scientific information regarding safe climbing and other exercising options. Basically the truth is that no one knows what the range of options is...And pregnancy is one of the most political experiences I’ve encountered – opinions float like free radicals – attacking at will. The body is owned and policed by many experts – from medical doctors to propagators of natural birth. It’s really quite a minefield,'' said Lipinska.