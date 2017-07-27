Always finish your antibiotics course? Not necessarily, say experts

British disease experts on Thursday suggested doing away with the "incorrect" advice to always finish a course of antibiotics, saying the approach was fueling the spread of drug resistance.

Rather than stopping antibiotics too early, the cause of resistance was "unnecessary" drug use, a team wrote in The BMJ medical journal.

"We encourage policy makers, educators and doctors to stop advocating 'complete the course' when communicating with the public," wrote the team, led by infectious diseases expert Martin Llewelyn of the Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

"Further, they should publicly and actively state that this was not evidence-based and is incorrect."

The team said further research is needed to work out the best alternative guidelines, but "patients might be best advised to stop treatment when they feel better."