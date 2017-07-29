Lack of sleep could be adding centimeters to your waistline

A new study, published in Plos One, highlights the link between lack of sleep and weight gain.

This time, insufficient sleep has been linked to larger waistlines, up to three centimeters greater for people sleeping six hours per night compared to those getting nine hours' sleep.

In light of the obesity epidemic and the growing number of cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide, researchers at the UK's University of Leeds studied the impact of sleep on metabolism.

Previous research has highlighted an increased risk of being overweight or obese in people who don't get enough sleep, on average less than seven hours per night.

The study involved 1,615 adults aged 19 to 65. The scientists measured various indicators of the participants' overall metabolic health, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol and thyroid function. Participants were also asked to report how long they slept and to keep a record of food intake.