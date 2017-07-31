Downloading this app is the first step to becoming a kinder person

The South African National Blood Service has launched an app called Calendar For Good to encourage people to remember to do a good deed every day.

National marketing manager for the service, Silungile Mlambo, says: "Users of the app receive a push notification every morning with a suggestion for how to make a difference to someone else's day."

The app suggests simple gestures such as complimenting someone, sharing snacks, inviting someone to exercise with you, or reconnecting with a friend.

Along with daily suggestions for making the world a better place, the Calendar for Good also encourages people to make a blood donation.

• Download the app for Android or iOS.

• To find out more about donating blood, and to locate your nearest donor centre, visit sanbs.org.za or call 0800-11-9031.

• This article was originally published in The Times.