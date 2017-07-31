Health & Sex

Drinking wine could lower your diabetes risk

31 July 2017 - 11:50 By Staff reporter
A new study suggests that drinking alcohol most days of the week significantly protects against developing diabetes.

Data from more than 70,000 drinkers found that having a drink on three or four days per week was associated with a reduced risk of 27% in men and 32% in women, compared with abstaining.

Wine had the biggest effect, with scientists suggesting that its chemical compounds improve blood-sugar balance.

 

• This article was originally published in The Times.

