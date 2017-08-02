How to take your CrossFit game to the next level

How can those who are already doing CrossFit stay motivated?

Well the camaraderie that CrossFit creates is very motivating. Doing the same thing together means people make healthier lifestyle choices together, try new stuff together, and push harder for longer. People often don't quit CrossFit because they'd be quitting those relationships too.

Also, a lot of people do sports to look a certain way, but for anyone in my gym it's what you can do and what you can accomplish that is important, not how you look. It's also healthier to set goals around accomplishing things, and don't focus on being the best, but just being a better you than the one you are today.

How do you avoid injury when training and doing CrossFit?

CrossFit is a tool that can be used poorly or well, it's all in the application. The coach is important for this, and my program is designed to help people be better at what they do, so look for a coach who holds safe classes and teaches you in a style you like - not everyone wants to be shouted at! People should be pushed to their own limits and not held to the same standard as everyone else.