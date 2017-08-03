Southern African Society for Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy spokesman and gynaecologist Dr Paul Le Roux said: “Non-disclosure can be essential for some parents‚ as they need to keep the gamete donation private for specific reasons. This can be important in cultures where gamete donation is less accepted or where gamete donation is not accepted for religious reasons‚ for example the Muslim Community in South Africa."

He also said: "Studies on children who have not been informed of their biological parents show that their development has not been harmed and that they are also doing psychologically well."

Le Roux feels that meeting the biological parent can be complicated.

"The child might be confronted with social turmoil if the child is confronted with the gamete donor. The interaction with the gamete donor can be impossible‚ very difficult or disappointing."

The society has asked for an urgent meeting with the law reform commission.

The paper states that "innovations in genetic testing also means that the chances of donor-conceived children discovering that they are not biologically related to one or both of their parents are higher than before and this raises the question as to whether donor anonymity should remain the legal position."

Centre for Child Law spokesman‚ Sebastian Mansfield-Barry‚ said: "Broadly speaking‚ the Centre supports an approach where the child is in the best position to know their biological origins."