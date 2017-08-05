Health & Sex

Sex Talk

Is it safe to bleach or bejewel my vagina?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions

06 August 2017 - 00:00 By Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: Can you give me a cheat sheet to the clitoris? Health & Sex
  2. LISTEN: How to survive a charging buffalo while on a bush walk travel
  3. Doors open on Joburg's latest downtown entertainment hub Food
  4. Sex Talk: Why does my vagina make embarrassing sounds during sex? Health & Sex
  5. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

BABY DRIVER - Official International Trailer (HD)
Girls Trip - Official Trailer #2 [HD]

Related articles

  1. Sex Talk: Can you give me a cheat sheet to the clitoris? Health & Sex
  2. How can I make my penis larger? Health & Sex
  3. Sex Talk: Why does my vagina make embarrassing sounds during sex? Health & Sex
X