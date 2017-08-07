How to use your vacation to find inner peace with mindfulness practice

Sit in an upright, comfortable position, either in a chair with the soles of your feet on the floor, or on the floor in a cross-legged position. Take some deep breaths, and focus your gaze on the candle flame.

Try not to blink for as long as you can, and as your mind starts to wander try to focus your attention back on the candle flame. Try five minutes to begin with, and later you can increase the time up to 30 minutes.

If you've planned some self-care on holiday, a good time to do this style of meditation could be just before a quiet evening in with a bath, a book, and some essential oils for extra tranquility and relaxation.

3. Yoga nidra

Yoga nidra, sometimes called yogic sleep, is a practice in which yogis use the savasana relaxation stage to practice a guided meditation in class. However, it can also be done alone whether at home or away on vacation.

Start by lying down in a comfortable spot in savasana, also known as corpse pose. If you're in your hotel room a blanket can also be used for extra warmth, and pillows for propping your head and as a bolster for under your knees. If you're trying this on the beach lying on your towel you can instead enjoy the warmth of the sun.