What to eat before, during & after that big night out

AFTER THE BAR

This is the time for utter dietary carnage, when a need for greasy stodge kicks in, kicking out any thought for your dietary wellbeing.

Forget greasy chips and pizza - they'll weigh you down the next morning and expand your waistline. A chicken wrap is a good option. The protein will give your liver a good supply of amino acids that are used to metabolise and remove alcohol, while the salad will supply a timely vitamin boost.

BEFORE BED

Two things can help make the difference the next morning: First, a multivitamin will help your body recover from the effects of the alcohol. Second, try to drink 500ml of water with a pinch of salt.

Alcohol switches off an antidiuretic hormone, which is why you find you'll wee a lot during a night out. The constant trips to the bathroom deplete your body's level of salt, so that glass of slightly salted water will start to put things straight. - The Daily Telegraph