What to eat before, during & after that big night out
Food can offer your body a buffer from some of the negative effects of a night on the town
BEFORE DRINKING
Drinking on an empty stomach is a bad idea. Alcohol diffuses through the walls of the stomach quickly. The less is in there, the faster it will enter your blood stream. The faster it's absorbed into your body, the bigger effect it has on your liver, digestive system, kidneys and cardiovascular system. Eat before you drink and the alcohol will drip into your body's systems, rather than flooding them.
The longer food stays in your stomach, the slower the alcohol gets absorbed into your bloodstream
The best choice of food is something that has a natural fat content, which helps slow down the rate at which food leaves the stomach. The longer food stays in your stomach, the slower the alcohol gets absorbed into your bloodstream.
Salmon and avocados are good. Combine the two in a wrap with mayonnaise and you have a good on-the-go pre-bar meal.
AT THE BAR
A snack while you're out can do you a world of favours - nuts can deliver a selection of B vitamins, which get rapidly depleted when you drink. Olives are an excellent, healthy option.
AFTER THE BAR
This is the time for utter dietary carnage, when a need for greasy stodge kicks in, kicking out any thought for your dietary wellbeing.
Forget greasy chips and pizza - they'll weigh you down the next morning and expand your waistline. A chicken wrap is a good option. The protein will give your liver a good supply of amino acids that are used to metabolise and remove alcohol, while the salad will supply a timely vitamin boost.
BEFORE BED
Two things can help make the difference the next morning: First, a multivitamin will help your body recover from the effects of the alcohol. Second, try to drink 500ml of water with a pinch of salt.
Alcohol switches off an antidiuretic hormone, which is why you find you'll wee a lot during a night out. The constant trips to the bathroom deplete your body's level of salt, so that glass of slightly salted water will start to put things straight. - The Daily Telegraph
