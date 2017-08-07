What you're doing wrong in the sack

GUYS, JUST ADMIT YOU WERE TRYING YOUR LUCK: PAIGE NICK

Well I know what women get wrong in general, but that's easy. At one point I'd had more than 19 consecutive first dates. I certainly wasn't getting anything right.

Some of the things women have been doing wrong since the beginning of Cosmopolitan magazine include stressing about cellulite and allowing the world to con us into removing all our hair from our necks down. All wrong.

But figuring out my own gender's shortcomings isn't my assignment.

So let's rather focus on a few things I think the men get wrong.

We can get the obvious ones out of the way quickly, such as being sick, your remote-control technique and stacking the dishwasher - all wrong.

You've clearly been getting ruling the world wrong too, but maybe we shouldn't talk about politics, sex is so much less of a minefield. So here are a few things guys get wrong in the bedroom.