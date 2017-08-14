Outlook bleak for hundreds on national corneal transplant waiting list

"Somebody else can see the world through her eyes due to my mom's cornea organ donation‚ and what a lovely view of the world it is."

Karin Clarke's mother's corneas were harvested and donated in 2009 when the family made a decision to donate their parents‚ Alan and Marita's organs following a deadly car crash in Cape Town.

"My mom was a wonderful person and always so positive so the person seeing through her eyes probably now has a very positive outlook‚" said Clarke.

But the outlook is bleak for the 1‚738 adults and 146 children on the national corneal transplant waiting list.

A 15-year-review of corneal donations in South Africa has found a "gross shortage of corneal tissue available to ophthalmologists".

Corneal transplants can restore or significantly improve the vision of 11% of blind or severely visually impaired children and 4% of blind adults in the country.