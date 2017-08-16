3 ways to protect your kids's eyes from too much screen time

With more and more children working on computers and tablets at school or at home, we take a look at how they prevent eye problems that may arise due to hours of screen time.

In the short term, blue light is tiring for eyes, causing eye strain, and also drying eyes out. In the long term, it increases the risks of age-related macular degeneration (ARMD).

As well as affecting eye health, blue light is known to suppress the secretion of melatonin - a hormone associated with sleep onset - levels of which usually rise in the body from around 9 PM. It may, therefore, disrupt sleep.

Lack of sleep could, in turn, potentially contribute to a drop in performances at school. However, initial feedback from primary schools equipped with tablets appears to show boosted motivation and improved collaboration among students.

1. CUT OUT BLUE LIGHT

To protect children from blue light, look for applications or device settings that cut out blue light, such as a "Blue Light Reduction" mode in smartphones and computers. Also, try increasing the size of text onscreen.

Don't hesitate to ask your optician for advice. Some can now provide lenses with built-in blue light filtering in glasses for children under 16.