A medical breakthrough has put a smile on the tired faces of those with chronic fatigue syndrome‚ often told to simply “get it together‚ exercise and get therapy”.

Sufferers of the condition have much higher levels of a range of cytokines in their blood‚ according to new research.

Cytokines are produced by the immune system‚ and the researchers from Harvard University found that the higher the levels of some inflammatory cytokines‚ the more severe the symptoms.

Simply put‚ this means the link between the disease and inflammation is now set for further investigation.