Athletic stars may have bugs in their guts that contribute to their success‚ US scientists said on Monday.

The experts are investigating whether the types of bacteria in the guts of superior athletes give them an edge.

If elite athletes do have elite bacteria‚ the researchers hope to develop a probiotic supplement with this mix‚ to boost the performance of amateur athletes.

Lead researcher Dr Jonathan Scheiman from Harvard Medical School said: “I was asked whether we could use genomics to predict the next Michael Jordan. But my response was that a better question is: Can you extract Jordan’s biology and give it to others to help make the next Michael Jordan?”

To find the answer‚ the team studied the feces of 20 runners training for the 2015 Boston marathon‚ one week before and one week after the race.