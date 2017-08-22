What do the opposite sex's nonverbal signals say about you?

BODY LANGUAGE: GIVEAWAYS

She likes you if ...

• She pulls up her sleeves (the wrist is the softest part of her body).

• She pushes her wine glass - or yours - towards you (keen to close the distance between the two of you).

• She plays with her necklace or flicks her hair.

• She tilts her hips resting her whole weight on one leg to make that hip protrude.

• She touches her face, tilts her head and gives a sideways glance.

• She puts her elbows on the table, one hand over the other and rests her face on them, displaying her face on a pedestal to gain your attention and let you admire her.

He likes you if ...

• He looks at each of your eyes, then mouth, then back to your eyes again (known as the flirting triangle).

• He tilts his head sideways to appear friendly and non-dominant.

• He breathes in and pushes his shoulders back (imagine a strutting peacock).

• He checks you out from top to bottom.

• He stands hands on hips and thumbs in belt loops. - The Daily Telegraph

CULTURAL READINGS

Because body language is learned partly through the environment, what applies to some cultures won't apply to others; the biggest cultural differences exist mainly in relation to personal space, eye contact, touch frequency and insult gestures.