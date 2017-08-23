Caffeine could help stop post-op pain, study suggests

"Most people would be confused by the idea of using caffeine while we insist on the dangers of not getting enough sleep," noted study author Giancarlo Vanini, M.D.

However, as caffeine blocks the actions of the sleep-inducing neurotransmitter adenosine, causing us to feel more awake, the team proposed that caffeine might counteract the negative impact of sleep deprivation on surgical pain.

"Insufficient sleep enhances pain perception, so we reasoned that caffeine might also be useful for reversing the increase in pain caused by sleep loss," Vanini said.

The team used a rat model of surgical pain to test whether sleep deprivation before surgery would increase postoperative pain, and whether being given caffeine pre-emptively, before the sleep deprivation, would block the increase in postoperative pain caused by this lack of sleep.

The results showed that sleep deprivation before surgery did indeed increase postoperative pain, and also extended recovery time after surgery.

However, as the team hypothesized, caffeine helped mitigate the negative effects of insufficient sleep prior to surgery, blocking the increase in surgical pain.