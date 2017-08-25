Health & Sex

Dementia linked to dreaming

25 August 2017 - 06:36 By The Daily Telegraph
Image: iStock

People who dream a lot while sleeping are less likely to develop dementia, a new study suggests.

A 12-year investigation by US scientists found that rapid eye movement in humans was closely associated with risk of the incurable neurological disease.

Boston University School of Medicine studied the sleep patterns of 321 participants over the age of 60.

Data showed that for every 1% reduction in the amount of sleeping time spent in REM, a person's chances of developing dementia increased by 9%.

REM is the stage in sleep where dreaming occurs and there is increased brain activity, higher body temperature, faster breathing and a quicker pulse.

