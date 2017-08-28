Walk your way to a better mood

''Walking is a man's best medicine," said Hippocrates over 2,000 years ago - and scientific evidence suggests he was right.

According to one study of 334,000 people by the University of Cambridge, just 20 minutes a day cuts your risk of premature death by almost a third.

And if that isn't enough to persuade you to go for a stroll, then perhaps the following will spur you into action:

WALKING FIGHTS DEMENTIA

The latest evidence on the power of walking comes from Canada, where researchers discovered a link between cognitive brain function and low-level aerobic exercise in people with a form of dementia.