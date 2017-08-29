4 cups of coffee per day keeps the doctor away?

Participants were asked to complete questionnaires to gather information on coffee consumption, lifestyle, sociodemographic characteristics, and any previous health conditions, as well as provide measurements such as weight, height, waist and hip circumference.

Patients were then followed for an average of ten years.

The team found that participants who consumed at least four cups of coffee per day had a 65% lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to those who never or almost never consumed coffee.

They also found that overall, there was a 25% lower risk of all-cause mortality for each 2 additional cups of total coffee per day.

In addition, the results also suggested a significant link between coffee consumption and age, with those who were at least 45 years old and drinking an additional two cups of coffee per day benefiting from a 30% lower risk of mortality, although this association was not significant among younger participants.