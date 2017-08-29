Play this fun virtual reality game to help scientists fight dementia

Sea Quest Hero is more than just the usual computer game in which players find their way through mazes, shoot and chase creatures - it also doubles as scientists's latest tool for studying Alzheimer's disease.

The game - downloadable from Tuesday in its virtual reality version - seeks to stimulate players' brains through a series of tasks based on memory and orientation skills, while gathering data to research dementia.

One of the first symptoms of Alzheimer's is loss of navigational skills. But data comparing cognitive response across a broad spectrum of ages is rare, and this is what the game seeks to provide.

The game - billed as the "largest dementia study in history" - has been developed by Deutsche Telekom, Alzheimer's Research UK and scientists from University College London and the University of East Anglia.

The mobile version, which came out in 2016, has already been downloaded three million times in 193 countries.

WATCH the trailer for Sea Quest Hero