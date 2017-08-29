Study finds salt consumption should be even lower than current guidelines

The research was a follow-up study of 4,630 men and women who participated in the North Karelia Salt Study and the National FINRISK Study between 1979 and 2002 in Finland.

Participants aged between 25 and 64 at the start of the study were randomly selected for the follow-up.

The team collected information on participants' health behavior using a questionnaire and took measurements of weight, height and blood pressure, and urine samples.

As taking accurate salt measurements for each individual can be difficult, the researchers used a test considered the gold standard for individual salt intake estimation.

The participants were then followed for up to 12 years with the researchers recording any incidences of heart failure.