A balanced diet that neither favours fat nor carbohydrates‚ is the key to good health for South Africans.

So says the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)‚ in reaction to an international study which found that replacing fat with a high carbohydrate intake may be linked to worse health outcomes.

The study‚ published in The Lancet‚ involved more than 135‚000 people from 18 countries and found that high fat diets were associated with a lower risk of mortality‚ while a high intake of carbs was associated with a higher risk.

Said lead researcher Dr Mahshid Dehghan: “The current focus on promoting low-fat diets ignores the fact that most people’s diets in low and middle income countries are very high in carbohydrates‚ which seem to be linked to worse health outcomes.

"In low-and middle-income countries‚ where diets sometimes consist of more than 65% of energy from carbohydrates‚ guidelines should refocus their attention towards reducing carbohydrate intake‚ instead of focusing on reducing fats.