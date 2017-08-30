Sip a G&T to sort out your hay fever symptoms
Hay fever season is upon us but instead of stockpiling on antihistamines call your buddies round for a G&T sundowner to stop the sniffles and boost your spirits.
According to recent reports, gin and tonic could provide relief for hay fever sufferers.
Clear spirits like gin contain less histamine - the stuff that causes all the sniffing and itching - than darker options like beer and red wine.
This means that sticking to a G&T during your boozy lunch is less likely to set off a bout of sneezing and congestion - but don't fill your medicine cabinet with Inverroche just yet. Doctors aren't queuing up to rubber-stamp the remedy. They're saying it's not so much a cure as a mitigating option.
One thing's for sure, G&Ts are a great social lubricant and their powers as such will be on display at Ginapalooza next month. Accompanying the impressive variety of gin will be gourmet food and live music.
• Ginapalooza takes place on September 23, with tickets available now.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP