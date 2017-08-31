How fast you walk could predict how healthy your heart is

New UK research suggests that how fast you walk could be an indication of how likely you are to suffer from heart disease.

Carried out by a team of researchers at the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre in a partnership between Leicester's Hospitals, the University of Leicester and Loughborough University, the study analysed data from 420,727 middle-aged subjects across the UK to see if walking pace was associated with risk of heart disease or cancer.

Data was collected between 2006 and 2010, with all participants free of cancer and heart disease at the time of collecting their information.

Participants were asked to self-report their usual walking pace as either slow, steady/average or brisk.