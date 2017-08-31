How getting hitched could help you survive a heart attack

New research has found that married heart attack patients have a better chance of survival than those who are single.

Carried out by researchers at Aston Medical School in Birmingham, the results were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2017.

The team set out to research the effect of marital status on survival in patients with cardiovascular risk factors or who had experienced a previous heart attack, looking at 929,552 adult patients in what is one of the largest studies of its kind.

Patients were categorised as single, married, divorced, or widowed, with the team finding that of those who had a heart attack (25,287), married patients were 14% more likely than single patients to survive after the event.