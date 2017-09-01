‘Nightmare’ train commute harms Capetonians’ mental health - survey

Congestion in Cape Town is having a negative effect on residents' psychological state.

The city has the worst traffic in South Africa and this year's TomTom Traffic Index ranked it as the world's 48th most congested city.

Many thousands more residents rely on the train service‚ but the daily commute is at least as terrible as that by road.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has just completed a survey with businesses in the city‚ investigating the effects of the commute to work and home.