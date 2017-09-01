According to Sacendu's January to June 2016 statistics‚ admissions to its centres for over-the-counter and prescription medicine as a primary or secondary drug of abuse‚ were 0.7% for Mpumalanga‚ 7.2% in the Eastern Cape‚ 1.7% for Gauteng‚ 1.5% in KwaZulu-Natal and 1.1% for the Free State‚ North West and Northern Cape.

The statistics are based on the proportion of patients who have submitted themselves for treatment at Sacendu centres.

During this reporting period‚ 212 (2.4%) patients across all sites reported the non-medical use of codeine‚ with the majority of patients coming from Gauteng.

Prof Charles Parry‚ who heads the MRC's alcohol‚ tobacco and other drug research unit‚ said "overdoses are likely to come from persons who abuse strong prescription opiates like fentanyl."