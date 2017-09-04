A gentleman should remove his FitBit before sex

It has been said that the mark of a gentleman is one who takes his weight on his elbows. I'm sad to say that because it's 2017 and we've lost sight of all that is good about the world, we may well need to add another clause to that maxim, one which explains that a gentleman is also obliged to remove his FitBit before doing the deed.

How many of us have had the experience of getting between the sheets with someone, only to realise that we're witnessing a solo show? Selfishness in bed is, I'm sad to say, all too common. And if things weren't bad enough? Lo and behold, there's another way to ruin what should be a mutually gratifying pursuit. The FitBit.

For the uninitiated, a FitBit is an activity tracker that measures your physical movement over the course of a day, telling you what your heart rate is, how well you slept and how many steps you've taken.