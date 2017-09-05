5 tips to get you back into the swing of things at gym

Struggling to find the motivation needed to get back into a workout schedule after a long winter of comfort eating on the couch?

Here are five ways to get back into the swing of things and hopefully keep your fitness regime going all year long.

1. FIND A FRIEND

Finding a workout buddy is one way to keep going with your fitness schedule, as making plans to work out together will make it harder to cancel and make you both more accountable.

Exercising with a friend or partner can also help you both stay motivated by congratulating each other on a workout well done and any goals reached.