Health & Sex

5 tips to get you back into the swing of things at gym

05 September 2017 - 10:55 By AFP RELAXNEWS
Not only will a new sport or workout class give your fitness regime a shake up, but it could also teach you some new skills and help you make some new friends.
Not only will a new sport or workout class give your fitness regime a shake up, but it could also teach you some new skills and help you make some new friends.
Image: iStock

Struggling to find the motivation needed to get back into a workout schedule after a long winter of comfort eating on the couch?

Here are five ways to get back into the swing of things and hopefully keep your fitness regime going all year long.

1. FIND A FRIEND

Finding a workout buddy is one way to keep going with your fitness schedule, as making plans to work out together will make it harder to cancel and make you both more accountable.

Exercising with a friend or partner can also help you both stay motivated by congratulating each other on a workout well done and any goals reached.

Workout like a celeb: Katlego Maboe's top 5 fitness tips

The Expresso presenter shares advice to help you keep in shape
Lifestyle
1 month ago

You could also make exercise more of a fun, social event by organising to grab a post-workout brunch or smoothie together.

2. UPDATE YOUR WORKOUT WARDROBE

If you're struggling to get back to the gym, buying some new sportswear to show off might help.

Alternatively make a new purchase a well-deserved treat for hitting your exercise goals, it will help give you something to work towards.

3. TRY A NEW CLASS

Not only will a new sport or workout give your fitness regime a shake up, but it could also teach you some new skills and help you make some new friends.

If you're always running why not try a class for some resistance training? Already love resistance training? Stretch it out with some yoga. If you always swim breast stroke, book in with an instructor to teach you front crawl. The possibilities are endless.

4. SET A NEW GOAL

If you've taken a break from the gym during winter you might be feeling back to square one. Setting a new goal now that you're back is one way to get yourself more motivated to start again, and to push yourself further.

How to take your CrossFit game to the next level

We chat to CrossFit coach Pat Barber about how to boost your performance, stay motivated and avoid injury
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Try signing up for a run or sponsored swim, set yourself a new amount of steps to walk each week, or increase your workouts from 3 per week to 4. 

It doesn't have to be too far or too much to start with, just something that is a challenge but also fun for you. Once you've achieved this goal, you can push yourself even further with another.

5. KEEP TRACK OF YOUR PROGRESS

Even if you're not working towards a goal, keeping a track of your workouts will show you how far you have progressed and help keep you going.

Invest in a fitness tracker as part of your back to the gym kit, a bit like updating your stationery for school, and make sure you're wearing it daily to track all your activity as well as other important factors such as sleep.

Alternatively schedule workouts into your diary to keep a track of how many you make it to and what you achieved. 

3 apps that will have you training like a champ

These phone apps will tap into your health, diet and fitness
Lifestyle
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Free local dating app makes 'honest' hook ups easier Lifestyle
  2. 3 apps that will have you training like a champ Health & Sex
  3. A gentleman should remove his FitBit before sex Health & Sex
  4. Movie Review: Cruise's enjoyment of his 'American Made' role infectious Lifestyle
  5. What to watch now 'Game of Thrones' is over Lifestyle

Latest Videos

British PR body expels Bell Pottinger over South African campaign
This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
X