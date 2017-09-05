Can dating sites really predict who you'll find sexually attractive?

Although dating websites might claim they can predict attraction between two people, and as much as we might want them to be right, a new study suggests that unraveling the mystery of real-life attraction cannot be done by a computer.

Led by Samantha Joel from the University of Utah, the study set out to see if a computer could predict attraction before real-life meetings, including who we will desire online, who will be desirable to others online, and how much desire and attraction there will be between two specific people.

The team used data from two samples of speed daters who filled out questionnaires about more than 100 traits and preferences before meeting each other in a series of four-minute dates.

Afterwards participants were asked to rate each interaction and the level of interest and sexual attraction they felt toward each each person they met.

The researchers then used a cutting-edge machine learning algorithm to see if it was possible to predict attraction between two people based on their questionnaire responses, and before the individuals met.