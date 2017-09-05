Let them sleep in: science confirms some teens need extra shut eye

If you think your teenage son or daughter is lazing around in bed too much, well science could actually be on their side.

New US research has found that some teens do indeed need more sleep than others, and most should be getting around eight to ten hours of shut-eye each night.

Carried out by UCLA, the study set out to investigate the question of whether teens need more - or perhaps less - sleep than others to be mentally at their best.

Led by UCLA researcher Andrew Fuligni, Fuligni's previous work has already suggested that the amount of sleep we need for optimal mental health and optimal academic performance may differ.