Could using a cell phone while pregnant be beneficial to your child?

New research suggests that using a cell phone while pregnant is unlikely to have any adverse effects on child neurodevelopment.

Lead by Dr Eleni Papadopoulou at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the team analysed data taken from the large Norwegian population-based pregnancy cohort study MoBa, which collects data from mothers and children during and after pregnancy.

For their research the team included 45,389 mother-child pairs who had provided self-reported data via a questionnaire on maternal cell phone use, with children also receiving neurodevelopment follow-ups at ages 3 and 5.

The team found that children born to cell phone users had a 27% lower risk of having lower sentence complexity, 14% lower risk of incomplete grammar and 31% lower risk of having moderate language delay, and an 18% lower risk of low motor skills at age 3, compared to the children of mothers who reported no cell phone use.

The results held true after the team had adjusted for other factors and were also relative to the level of cell phone use reported by the mother.