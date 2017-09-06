Good & bad news on aspirin & colon cancer: study

A growing body of research has shown that daily micro-doses of aspirin taken for at least five years can slash the risk of cancer later in life.

Rates of prostate, throat and non-small-cell lung cancer all drop off significantly, with the incidence of colon cancer cut by up to half.

Other studies, meanwhile, have tested the impact of aspirin directly on cancer cells in the laboratory, showing that the common painkiller can slow the rate of cell division and boost cell death.

But scientists do not yet understand the mechanism at work, or know whether aspirin might have as-yet-undiscovered effects on cancer spread.

To find out more, researchers led by Dominik Wodarz of the University of California at Irvine - who conducted these earlier experiments - investigated whether the drug may cause dangerous cancer mutations.

LASTING BENEFITS

Indeed, aspirin did boost the cancer's ability to produce aggressive, mutant cells that are drug-resistant, they found.

The results could challenge the protocol for aspirin use in cancer prevention.

It is now critical to ensure that aspirin delays "the onset of colourectal cancer by a sufficient amount of time to avoid the negative effects of this trade-off," the study authors said.

People who take the drug, especially in middle age, should be regularly screened for cancer, they added.