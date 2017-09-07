6 simple ways to beat the office blues
You'll spend 35% of your life at the office. Create an environment that is as relaxing, enjoyable and healthy as possible with these handy tips
PICK YOUR DESK STRATEGICALLY
With open-plan office space being the norm, you often don't get a choice as to where your desk is located. That said, try nab a seat close to a window or similar area that enjoys lots of fresh air and bright light, if possible. The air will keep your mind sharp and good light will prevent drowsiness.
PERSONALISE YOUR WORK SPACE
There's no need to load your desk with hundreds of snaps of your cats, but decorating it with a few personalised items can make it feel more like a place where you want to spend time.
Indoor plants are a great idea, too. Choose a plant that requires indirect sunlight if you're not positioned at a window.
INVEST IN AN ERGONOMIC CHAIR
Just like your mom always told you: never under-estimate the importance of good posture. If your office chair provides insufficient spinal support, other muscles in your back kick in to do the job resulting in muscle fatigue, blood vessel constriction and other health issues.
An ergonomically-designed chair with different adjustments for the armrests, seat and backrest will prevent blood circulation issues and increase your productivity.
SNEAK IN SOME EXERCISE
We all know how hard it can be to take time to exercise in between meetings, e-mails and shuttling kids around.
You should be aiming to get at least 30 minutes of moderate cardio five times per week, so try sneak this into your workday: avoid the lift and take the stairs, park at the far end of the parking lot and take breaks between meetings to step outside and walk to the shops.
Most smartphones are now equipped with movement trackers to help you keep up-to-date with your daily fitness goals.
AN APPLE A DAY
That mid-morning or mid-afternoon slump between meals is inevitable, and can hit you hardest if you're stressed out. That's when the junk food in the vending machine looks the most attractive. Avoid temptation by including healthy snacks to nibble on between meetings when you pack your lunch in the mornings.
Alternatively stash some wholesome nibbles that have a long shelf life in your desk drawer. Little packets of raw nuts, for instance.
TAKE A BREAK
Take a few minutes between tasks to give your brain a break by adding to your Pinterest board or catching an update from your favourite blogger.
