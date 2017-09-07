6 simple ways to beat the office blues

INVEST IN AN ERGONOMIC CHAIR

Just like your mom always told you: never under-estimate the importance of good posture. If your office chair provides insufficient spinal support, other muscles in your back kick in to do the job resulting in muscle fatigue, blood vessel constriction and other health issues.

An ergonomically-designed chair with different adjustments for the armrests, seat and backrest will prevent blood circulation issues and increase your productivity.

SNEAK IN SOME EXERCISE

We all know how hard it can be to take time to exercise in between meetings, e-mails and shuttling kids around.

You should be aiming to get at least 30 minutes of moderate cardio five times per week, so try sneak this into your workday: avoid the lift and take the stairs, park at the far end of the parking lot and take breaks between meetings to step outside and walk to the shops.

Most smartphones are now equipped with movement trackers to help you keep up-to-date with your daily fitness goals.