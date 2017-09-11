Two out of three people cheat at their bachelor/ette party

IT'LL BE AN EXCUSE TO CHEAT: JASON MYKL SNYMAN

I've been to some pretty morbid bachelor parties involving scrapbooking, crossdressing shenanigans and strippers who accidentally got into the cake before it was baked.

There's a traditional recipe for a successful celebrotion. Lots of booze and a naked chick on a pole. Yawn. It's been done to death.

I once attended a strip club where, mid-table-dance, the dancer bumped her head on a wall-mounted lampshade. I burst out laughing and she forced me to turn my chair around and stare at the wall. Since then I've just been disillusioned with the whole thing.

Now, I'm not one to discourage lap dances. Lord knows they beat the hell out of drinking through one of those bachelorette penis-straws, but come on; you can do better than that, can't you? The general themes surrounding these parties are usually something Ho-rrific! and Douche-tastic!