Can snuggling with your dog help you sleep better?

Letting a canine companion into the bedroom at night can divide couples and families. While some argue that all that doggy snoring will ruin their sleep, others love nothing more than a nighttime cuddle with their furry friend.

However, science may now have resolved the matter, with a new US study suggesting that sleeping with your pet can actually help you get a good night's sleep.

More than 40-million American households have dogs, with 63% of them considering man's best friend to also be one of the family.

However, no matter how much we love our dogs, that doesn't allow automatic access into the bedroom.

With this in mind, researchers at the Mayo Clinic decided to look into the effect of dogs on sleep quality, recruiting 40 healthy adults without a sleep disorder to take part with their pets.

Both the participants and their dogs wore activity trackers to track their sleeping habits for seven nights when they slept in the same bedroom.