The order in which we're born is not child's play

The announcement last week that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting a third child means important days lie ahead for the UK's royal brood, as each child takes on a new role: eldest, middle and youngest.

Does birth order position really matter and are there typical profiles of a first-born, middle and youngest?

The most dramatic neurological development occurs during our early years because of the brain's plasticity.

Furthermore, because most siblings are born within a few years of one another and because most of a baby's interactions involve members of their family, our siblings are instrumental in shaping our character.