Social media is turning teens into recluses‚ who prefer cyber relationships to real-life interactions and are at risk of suicide.

That’s according to new international research which also found that the i-Generation - those born between 1995 and 2012 - also showed less interest in romance than their millennial predecessors.

The research‚ conducted by San Diego State University psychology professor Jean Twenge‚ found that teenagers from the i-Generation are going out less than their millennial counterparts did as recently as 2009.

The study also showed that 56% of 14- to 18-year-olds went out on dates in 2015 compared to 85% of Generation X and Baby Boomers.

Twenge's research found that children of the i-Generation are safer but more mentally unstable than millennials because they tend to spend an average of three hours or more a day on electronic devices.