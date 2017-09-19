Immunotherapy: Can your immune system be taught to fight cancer?
Immunotherapy is less invasive than chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer, notably in its most advanced forms, offering new hope to women with breast cancer
Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, we look at new technology immunotherapy, which, like a vaccine, involves making the immune system recognise cancer cells in order to fight them.
This therapeutic approach is high up on the agenda of oncology researchers, who are stepping up the pace of research on this promising form of treatment in a bid to save as many lives as possible.
At the World Cancer Congress in Chicago, USA, in June, a team from France's Institut Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, on the outskirts of Paris, presented a new immunotherapy treatment called nivomulab, aimed at treating so-called "female" cancers such as vaginal and cervical cancer. In 70% of patients, the treatment was found to stabilize the disease. What's more, cancer was even found to regress in 20% of women treated.
While immunotherapy also offers good results, validated in clinical trials, for melanoma skin cancer, kidney cancer and lung cancer, scientists now have breast cancer treatment in their sights.
Their work notably focuses on aggressive tumors, like triple-negative breast cancers, which account for 15% of breast cancer cases affecting younger women, who aren't yet covered by screening programs.
For this kind of cancer, sustainable clinical responses have been observed in patients in advanced stages of the disease, responding poorly to chemotherapy and when metastasis has developed, explain the researchers.
Scientists now have in their sights new and promising treatments that unlock immune defenses, called "check-points," with compounds such as anti-PLD1 proving particularly interesting.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE