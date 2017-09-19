Health & Sex

Immunotherapy: Can your immune system be taught to fight cancer?

Immunotherapy is less invasive than chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer, notably in its most advanced forms, offering new hope to women with breast cancer

19 September 2017 - 15:27 By AFP Relaxnews
Specialists currently estimate that 20% of patients respond to treatment by immunotherapy.
Specialists currently estimate that 20% of patients respond to treatment by immunotherapy.
Image: choja / Istock.com

Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, we look at new technology immunotherapy, which, like a vaccine, involves making the immune system recognise cancer cells in order to fight them. 

This therapeutic approach is high up on the agenda of oncology researchers, who are stepping up the pace of research on this promising form of treatment in a bid to save as many lives as possible.

Gates Foundation invests $40 mln in UK immunotherapy company

HEALTH-IMMUNOCORE/GATES:Gates Foundation invests $40 mln in UK immunotherapy company
News
1 day ago

At the World Cancer Congress in Chicago, USA, in June, a team from France's Institut Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, on the outskirts of Paris, presented a new immunotherapy treatment called nivomulab, aimed at treating so-called "female" cancers such as vaginal and cervical cancer. In 70% of patients, the treatment was found to stabilize the disease. What's more, cancer was even found to regress in 20% of women treated.

While immunotherapy also offers good results, validated in clinical trials, for melanoma skin cancer, kidney cancer and lung cancer, scientists now have breast cancer treatment in their sights.

Their work notably focuses on aggressive tumors, like triple-negative breast cancers, which account for 15% of breast cancer cases affecting younger women, who aren't yet covered by screening programs.

Good & bad news on aspirin & colon cancer: study

Daily aspirin use - known to reduce the risk of colon cancer - could also make the disease harder to treat if it does occur, researchers reported ...
Lifestyle
13 days ago

For this kind of cancer, sustainable clinical responses have been observed in patients in advanced stages of the disease, responding poorly to chemotherapy and when metastasis has developed, explain the researchers.

Scientists now have in their sights new and promising treatments that unlock immune defenses, called "check-points," with compounds such as anti-PLD1 proving particularly interesting.

Most read

  1. iPhone X will be most expensive smartphone sold in SA Lifestyle
  2. Fikile Mbalula on being the 'Minister of Social Media' The Edit
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2017 Emmy Awards Fashion & Beauty
  4. I focus on my legs & bum: K Naomi dishes on her gym routine Health & Sex
  5. Nonku Phiri's never traded on her famous dad's name to get ahead Lifestyle

Latest Videos

It’s here: The ‘uBaba ka Duduzane’ remix
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X