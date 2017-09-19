Immunotherapy: Can your immune system be taught to fight cancer?

At the World Cancer Congress in Chicago, USA, in June, a team from France's Institut Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, on the outskirts of Paris, presented a new immunotherapy treatment called nivomulab, aimed at treating so-called "female" cancers such as vaginal and cervical cancer. In 70% of patients, the treatment was found to stabilize the disease. What's more, cancer was even found to regress in 20% of women treated.

While immunotherapy also offers good results, validated in clinical trials, for melanoma skin cancer, kidney cancer and lung cancer, scientists now have breast cancer treatment in their sights.

Their work notably focuses on aggressive tumors, like triple-negative breast cancers, which account for 15% of breast cancer cases affecting younger women, who aren't yet covered by screening programs.