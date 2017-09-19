There are 80 suspected cases of measles in KwaZulu-Natal that have been reported to health authorities‚ with only 26 having been confirmed.

The epidemic was reported earlier this month and some cases are linked to communities that don’t want to vaccinate.

It is legally required that doctors have to report any suspected cases so that authorities can trace anyone who may have been infected and reduce the spread of the disease.

Measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world spreading easily. It can cause deafness‚ blindness‚ pneumonia and even death.

Cases of the deadly disease have been confirmed in the Durban area‚ Pietermaritzburg area‚ ILembe district and near Ladysmith.