9 signs it's time to take your child for an eye test

"Vision isn't the first culprit parents think of when their child is struggling in school, but it can be playing a part in their child's poor school or sports performance," says Marcela Frazier, an Associate Professor from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Ophthalmology.

A thorough eye test can detect a variety of eye conditions which, if left untreated in a child, could affect their eye health later in life, potentially even leading to partial or complete loss of sight.

Here are give nine signs to look out for that suggest your child may need an eye test:

1. Complaining of headaches

When children strain their eyes to focus, this causes headaches over extended periods of time.

2. Becoming fatigued after reading

If your child feels their eyes are burning, itching, or tired, this is eye fatigue. It might be difficult to notice these symptoms in a child, but if they are falling behind in reading comprehension or try to avoid reading activities, this might be the culprit.

3. Poor sports performance

If a child's visual processing seems slower than it should, this might be a sign there is a vision issue. A child with an untreated vision problem might perform poorly in sports due to clumsiness, poor hand-eye coordination, inability to focus or skewed depth perception.