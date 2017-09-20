How science says you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's disease

A US study published earlier this year also found that moderately intense exercise, such as a brisk walk, boosts glucose metabolism in the brain which could help protect against Alzheimer's disease. Those who spent at least 68 minutes per day engaged in moderate physical activity also showed even better glucose metabolism profiles than those who spent less time exercising.

EAT A HEALTHY DIET

Four studies presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference earlier this year suggested that certain diets can help to reduce the risk of dementia. The research found that the following diets could all help slow down cognitive decline:

The Mediterranean diet (MedDiet), which is low in meat and dairy but rich in fresh fruit and vegetables, beans, nuts and 'healthy' fats.

The MIND diet (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay), which is similar to the MedDiet, and includes foods beneficial in preventing cognitive decline such as berries.

The Nordic Prudent Dietary Pattern (NPDP), which advises avoiding sugary, fatty and processed foods and including plenty of fruit, vegetables, poultry, fish and vegetable oil.

TAKE UP A HOBBY

Research from the Mayo Clinic found that participating in arts and crafts activities could delay the onset of cognitive decline that often leads to dementia. The team found that those who took part in artistic hobbies such as painting, drawing, and sculpting, were 73% less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment than those who didn't, whilst enjoying craft activities such as woodworking, pottery, ceramics, and sewing reduced the risk by 45%.