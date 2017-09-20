Sneaky ways to work some exercise into your workday

Most of us know how important getting enough exercise is, but with the fast pace of modern life, everyday responsibilities can sometimes get in the way.

For those struggling to find the time to fit in a workout, Dr. Irvin Sulapas, assistant professor of family and community medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in the US, has some expert advice.

"I always tell my patients any time you can get up and move is the best time to work out. It doesn't matter if it's in the morning, middle of the day or at night."

"The American College of Sports Medicine recommends exercising at minimum 150 minutes per week, but you can spread that out however you want - 30 minutes five times a week or an hour three times a week."