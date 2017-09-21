Billions wasted on teen stereotype prevention programmes: study

Gender stereotypes are firmly rooted in today's youth by age 10, according to a global study that warns such beliefs can raise the risk of depression, suicide, violence and HIV.

The investigation, which spanned 15 countries, suggested that vast amounts of money are wasted on stereotype prevention programmes for teenagers, because efforts must begin far earlier.

"Adolescent health risks are shaped by behaviors rooted in gender roles that can be well established in kids by the time they are 10 or 11 years old," Kristin Mmari, lead researcher for the qualitative research at the Global Early Adolescent Study, a partnership between the World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University.

"Yet we see billions of dollars around the world invested in adolescent health programmes that don't kick in until they are 15, and by then it's probably too late to make a big difference."