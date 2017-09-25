South African teens among the world’s grumpiest in the morning

Two teenage sisters. One household. A yin-yang of moods.

Durban teen Colleen Simon‚ 17‚ loves the quietness of early mornings and‚ according to her mother Melani‚ is a "breeze" at sunrise.

Her stepsister Kaylise‚ 17‚ on the other hand hates the sun on her face and refuses to wake up‚ forcing her mom to throw water in her face to get her out of bed.

She is amongst thousands of South Africans found to be the among the world's grumpiest teenagers at daybreak.

According to Sleep Cycle - a Swedish smartphone application that analyses a phone’s accelerometer to identify sleep phases by tracking movements in bed - South African teenagers' morning mood levels dropped drastically in August.