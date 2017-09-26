Health & Sex

Cleaning your house could keep the Grim Reaper at bay

26 September 2017 - 13:32 By AFP Relaxnews
"Being highly active (750 minutes a week) is associated with an even greater reduction," according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal.
Image: iStock

One in 12 global deaths over a five-year period can be prevented through 30 minutes of physical activity - which can include house-cleaning or walking to work - five days a week, researchers have said.

"Being highly active (750 minutes a week) is associated with an even greater reduction," according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal.

The study, which tracked 130,000 people in 17 countries, "confirms on a global scale that physical activity is associated with a lower risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease," the authors said in a press statement.

Exercise in middle age can improve cognitive function later in life: study

A new European study has found that exercise during middle age is linked with better cognition later in life.The research, carried out by a team from ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

This was irrespective of which country the study participants came from, the type of activity, or whether it was undertaken for leisure or as part of daily transport or housework.

The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 minutes of "moderate-intensity", or 75 minutes of "vigorous-intensity" aerobic physical activity per week.

According to the study authors, almost a quarter of the world's population do not meet this requirement.

The new study showed that "walking for as little as 30 minutes most days of the week has a substantial benefit," said the study's lead author Scott Lear of the Simon Fraser University in Canada.

The study included participants aged 35 to 70 from urban and rural areas in rich and poor countries.

They were followed over nearly seven years.

South Africans don’t walk as much as the world average

SA limps behind 5,000 footsteps average
News
2 months ago

The researchers noted how many suffered heart attacks, stroke or heart failure, among other diseases, and compared these figures to the individuals' physical activity levels.

"Of the 106,970 people who met the activity guidelines, 3.8% developed cardiovascular disease, compared to 5.1% of people who did not," said the authors.

"Risk of mortality was also higher for people who did not meet the recommended amount of activity - 6.4% compared to 4.2% for people who met guidelines."

Physical activity done as a means of transport, as part of one's job, or as housework, were the most common forms, the team found.

"Overall, the more activity a person did the lower their risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

5 tips to get you back into the swing of things at gym

Struggling to find the motivation needed to get back into a workout schedule after a long winter ? Here are five ways to get back into the swing of ...
Lifestyle
21 days ago

10 fitness myths busted

Biokineticists Cornell Peek, Brent Erasmus and Nikita Cara give hard fact and hearsay a workout
Lifestyle
16 days ago

Sneaky ways to work some exercise into your workday

Expert tips that'll help you clock up some extra steps at the office
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Series Review: 'Victoria' S2 is slightly underwhelming Lifestyle
  2. 9 of South Africa's best cultural attractions travel
  3. Game of penises: South Africa's latest online gaming sensation Lifestyle
  4. 5 reasons sleeping naked is good for you Health & Sex
  5. In the cell with Saddam Hussein Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Zuma is an elite predator': SACP’s Solly Mapaila speaks at Cosatu briefing
Dudu Myeni is a 'one-woman tornado’, says Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali
X