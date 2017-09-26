Cleaning your house could keep the Grim Reaper at bay

This was irrespective of which country the study participants came from, the type of activity, or whether it was undertaken for leisure or as part of daily transport or housework.

The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 minutes of "moderate-intensity", or 75 minutes of "vigorous-intensity" aerobic physical activity per week.

According to the study authors, almost a quarter of the world's population do not meet this requirement.

The new study showed that "walking for as little as 30 minutes most days of the week has a substantial benefit," said the study's lead author Scott Lear of the Simon Fraser University in Canada.

The study included participants aged 35 to 70 from urban and rural areas in rich and poor countries.

They were followed over nearly seven years.