Pocket psychologists: smartphone apps help you manage depression

New research from Australia has found that smartphone apps could be an effective tool for managing symptoms of depression.

Described as first-of-its-kind research by the team, the new analysis was led by researchers from Australia's National Institute of Complementary Medicine (NICM) along with Harvard Medical School, The University of Manchester, and the Black Dog Institute in Australia.

Together they looked at how effective smartphone-based treatments could be in reducing a range of mental health symptoms and conditions including major depression, mild to moderate depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and insomnia.

Eighteen randomised controlled trials were reviewed as part of the study, which examined a total of 22 different smartphone-delivered mental health interventions and included more than 3,400 male and female participants age 18-59, all suffering from one of more of the mental health conditions.

The team found that overall, using a smartphone app significantly reduced people's depressive symptoms, appearing to be most effective for those with mild to moderate depression.

The results also showed that although there was no difference in the effectiveness of apps which used mindfulness techniques compared to those that used cognitive behavioral therapy or mood monitoring programs, apps which provided "in-app feedback" such as summary statistics and progress scores had a greater effect than those that did not have in-app feedback.