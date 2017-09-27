Extra screening of cardiovascular risk for patients on ARVs 'crucial'

HIV-positive people are kept alive and well by antiretrovirals, but they are at severe risk of cardiovascular disease, a study in Cape Town has found.

Sixty-seven patients at Crossroads Community Health Centre, with a mean age of 42 and mainly female, displayed evidence of accelerated ageing influenced by chronic inflammation.

Megan Borkum, from the nephrology and hypertension department at UCT, said the findings - the first for black South Africans - called for further investigation.