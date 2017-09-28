Guys, doing a few chores will boost your sex appeal

No matter how hard women work or what they earn in a job outside the home, they still tend to do more housework than men.

A major study in Canada has found that gender does influence who does the chores.

The study followed more than 900 women from high school into adulthood, focusing on those who had life partners when they were aged 25, 32 and 43 from 1992 to 2010.

Lead author Rebecca Horne of the University of Alberta said: "Women consistently perform more housework than men do."